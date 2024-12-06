Bhubaneswar: While a person had allegedly set his son and daughter-in-law on fire at Barasinga village under Barang police limits, leading to the death of the woman on December 1, her husband died today while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Gobardhan Rout (65).

As per reports, Gobardhan allegedly poured petrol on his son and daughter-in-law and set them ablaze while they were having dinner. The victims, identified as Dinabandhu Rout (40) and his wife Puja Rout (32), were admitted to the SCB Hospital with critical burn injuries.

While the woman succumbed to her burn injuries, her husband met the same fate today.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that a family dispute led to the incident.