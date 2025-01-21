Bhubaneswar: The Khordha District and Sessions Judge Court awarded rigorous life imprisonment to two persons after convicting them for murdering a betel shop owner in Bhubaneswar.

Based on the statement of 18 witnesses and evidences, the court today sentenced Kabu alias Ashok Das and Papuni alias Maoj Das for hacking the betel shop owner to death, Soumya Ranjan Kunda in front of the Bhubaneswar DCP office. The accused were convicted under Section 302/34 of IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the two accused. If they default, the two will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one more year.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, the Saheed Nagar Police registered a case and launched investigation into the murder that occurred in the intervening night of August 30 and 31, 2022.

Soumya Ranjan Kunda was running a betel shop situated in between Metro building and Kalyan Jeweller shop at the Vani Vihar Square in Bhubaneswar. His brother and complainant, Sagar Kumar Kunda’s hotel also located near the betel shop. The deceased used to sleep in his betel shop and his father used to sleep in the hotel.

Eyewitnesses said the two accused assaulted Soumya Ranjan brutally causing grievous injuries to him.

He was admitted to the Capital Hospital with multiple cut injuries on his body and referred to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. He succumbed in the morning of August 31, 2022 in the AIIMS Hospital.