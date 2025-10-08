Berhampur: A court in Berhampur has rejected the bail pleas of 119 individuals arrested in connection with the alleged Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, sending them to judicial custody.

The Berhampur District and Sessions Judge Court, while hearing the applications, denied bail to all the accused. Of the total, 114 are candidates and five are middlemen.

The recruitment examination had earlier been postponed following suspicions of a question paper leak, which led to the arrests of the 119 individuals.

The Crime Branch, investigating the case, stated prima facie evidence points to the involvement of an organised criminal syndicate in the SI recruitment scam.