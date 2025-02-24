Sundargarh: A special court in Sundargarh district awarded rigorous imprisonment for 20 years to a man after convicting him in a minor rape case in 2018.

The Special POCSO Court convicted Junas Kandulana of raping the 12-year-old girl in Rajgangpur area.

While the minor was alone at home, Junas reached there and abducted her. He then raped her. Somehow, the victim reached her home and narrated her ordeal before parents. Based on a complaint filed by the minor’s parents at the Rajgangpur police station, an investigation was launched and Junas was arrested.

While convicting Junas in the rape case today, the Special POCSO Court pronounced the quantum of punishment. The Special Court imposed a fine of ₹16,000 on him. He will serve another seven-month jail, if fails to pay the amount.

Also, the Court directed the District Legal Service Authority to pay ₹7 lakh assistance to the victim.