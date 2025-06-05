Bhubaneswar: With the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government will implement precautionary measures in schools across the state when they reopen after the summer vacation, informed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

“All teachers and students will be instructed to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures when schools reopen. Everyone needs to remain alert in view of the rising number of cases. We are giving top priority to health and safety,” the minister said.

Emphasising the seriousness of the situation, the minister said that both students and teachers would be directed to stay vigilant.

“Students showing symptoms like cold will be asked to wear masks at school. Those with more severe health issues will be advised to stay at home and isolate themselves. We will strictly follow all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health Department,” he added.