Bhubaneswar: The state government today said it is fully prepared to deal with any possible spurt in Covid-19 cases in Odisha.

“The state government is closely monitoring the situation and we are fully prepared to handle any possible rise in Covid-19 cases in Odisha. People should not be panic,” said health Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S.

The Health Secretary made this statement soon after the detection of a fresh case of Covid-19 in the capital city here today.

According to her, sporadic cases of Covid-19 are being detected in some states of the country. Most of these cases are mild ones, said the Health Secretary.

“The Covid-19 situation is completely under control in Odisha due to mass vaccination and continuous monitoring by the Health department. There is no need to worry,” she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Odisha reported a fresh case of Covid-19 after a gap of two-and-a-half years.

The infected person recently returned to the state from a trip to Delhi. He is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

“A fresh case of Covid-19 has been detected in Odisha. It is a mild variant with low chances of spreading. The condition of the infected person is stable now. The health officials have been asked to maintain high alert even though there is no guideline in this regard from the Centre,” said the Health Secretary.