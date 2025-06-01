Bhubaneswar: As Covid cases continue to rise across the country, Odisha has reported three new active cases today, bringing the total number of active cases in the State to 12.

Public health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra confirmed the updated figures and addressed concerns regarding a reported Covid death. “As of now, the State’s Health and Family Welfare Department has not received any official report confirming the death of a Covid patient,” he said.

Reports emerged yesterday about the death of an 80-year-old Covid patient with comorbid conditions. However, the health department is yet to verify the information.

Nationwide, there has been a noticeable surge in Covid infections, with 3,758 active cases reported as of today. Kerala remains the worst-affected state, with 1,400 active cases, followed by Maharashtra with 485, Delhi with 436, West Bengal with 287, Tamil Nadu with 199, and Uttar Pradesh with 149 active cases.

Dr. Mishra also noted the Odisha government has received updated Covid management guidelines from the Centre and is actively implementing them.

Regarding the emerging sub-variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet classified LF.7 or NB.1.8 as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). While these variants may exhibit some level of immune evasion, there is currently no evidence suggesting they cause severe or long-term illness.

Common symptoms associated with the new variants include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and general exhaustion.