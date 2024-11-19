Baripada: A cow was burnt alive and four others sustained severe burn injuries as a pick-up van transporting cattle overturned and caught fire near Podadiha Chhak under Kaptipada police limits in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday night.

According to reports, cattle smugglers were transporting eight cows from the Thakurmunda area in the vehicle when the mishap occurred. The van overturned on the roadside near Podadiha Chhak and immediately caught fire.

One of the cows was burnt alive in the blaze, while four others suffered critical injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the remaining cows in critical condition.

Fire Services personnel arrived at the spot and extinguished the flames. By then, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The smugglers fled the spot while efforts were on by the police to trace and apprehend them.