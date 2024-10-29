Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is considering an eco-friendly shift at the Swargadwara crematorium in Puri as cow dung cakes (ghasi) will be used for cremation instead of wood, said Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik.

The use of cow dung cakes for cremation aligns with Hindu religious practices. This proposed change aims to reduce the environmental impact caused by wood burning.

Government officials have started the discussion process, which involves seeking inputs from those currently managing Swargadwara. In the coming weeks, the government is expected to finalize the plan and implement it, the minister said.

As part of the initiative, a committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and comprising five ministers and five secretaries, will be formed. This committee will look into further ways to utilize cow dung and cow urine, aiming to promote cow protection, expand cattle shelters, and enhance dairy production, he said.

The government has already launched the Kamadhenu Scheme to support these efforts, the minister added.