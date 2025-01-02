Bhubaneswar: A female elephant was found dead in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

The carcass of the elephant was found near a sugarcane field at Dhepaguda village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam.

Some locals spotted the carcass and informed the incident to the Forest Department.

Soon, a team of the Forest Department led by Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and Digapahandi Ranger reached the spot and launched a probe into the death of the elephant.

“Our investigation has confirmed that the female elephant died of electrocution,” said an official of the Forest Department.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that the elephant died after it came in contact with a live wire laid out as trap for wild boars.