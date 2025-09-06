Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed near Palasuni Square in Bhubaneswar after a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes allegedly attacked milk farmers transporting cattle under the state government’s Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, leading to the death of a calf.

According to reports, milk farmers from Sithalo village in Cuttack district had purchased four cows and three calves from Andhra Pradesh with financial assistance under the government scheme. They were transporting the cattle in two vehicles when a group of men claiming to be members of a cow protection outfit intercepted them and demanded proof of procurement.

Though the farmers produced valid documents, the vigilantes allegedly branded them as fake, stripped the farmers of their clothes, and assaulted them. During the chaos, a calf reportedly died.

The distressed farmers later reached Mancheswar Police Station and lodged a complaint. In protest, they placed the calf’s carcass on the road, mourning its death.

Notably, a similar incident had been reported barely a week ago in Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda area, where alleged cow vigilantes attacked milk farmers, looted nearly Rs 70,000 cash from them and vandalised four vehicles.