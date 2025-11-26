Bhubaneswar: The air quality in three urban areas of Odisha, including the capital city of Bhubaneswar, was declared as ‘very poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today.

The air quality in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Angul was categorised as very poor by the CPCB in its Air Quality Index (AQI) today. The AQI value for Angul was 337 while the same was 308 for both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Also Read: Poor air quality can affect your joints, trigger severe rheumatoid arthritis: Experts

Besides, the air quality in three Odisha towns—Balasore, Byasanagar and Talcher—was declared as ‘poor’ by the CPCB.The AQI value was 234 for Talcher, 263 for Byasanagar and 273 for Balasore, said the CPCB data.

Air quality in 14 urban areas across the country was declared as 'very poor'

The air quality in altogether 14 urban areas across the country, including Delhi, Noida, Manesar, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, was categorized as very poor by the central agency today.

Also Read: Odisha Governor urges people to adopt electric vehicles

Prolonged exposure to very poor quality air may cause respiratory illness among the people. Similarly, people may develop breathing discomfort due to prolonged exposure to poor quality air, said the SPCB.