Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched a major crackdown to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Bhubaneswar.

DCP Jagmohan Meena has directed all police stations to collect detailed information about the number of undocumented foreigners, particularly Bangladeshi nationals, in their respective jurisdictions and initiate appropriate legal action.

The directive was issued during a crime control review meeting held on Sunday at the Bharatpur Police Station, where internal security issues were a major point of discussion. DCP Meena stressed the need to trace how these individuals entered the city, what activities they are engaged in, and whether they possess valid documents. Those unable to furnish proper documentation will face action, he warned.

According to police sources, past investigations have revealed the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in several criminal cases in Bhubaneswar. Recently, ten Bangladeshi nationals, including a middleman, were arrested near the Bhubaneswar Railway Station. There is growing concern that some of them may be operating covertly or possibly passing sensitive information to hostile entities. Police plan to monitor their activities on social media as well.

DCP Meena also instructed officers to maintain strict surveillance on jail-returned criminals and other habitual offenders as part of a wider crime control strategy. If Bangladeshi nationals are found to be residing illegally, they will be immediately arrested and either deported or handed over to the Bangladesh Embassy.

One of the major challenges in this operation is the lack of official records on the exact number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. While the state government estimates that over 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis reside in Odisha, nearly 4,500 are suspected to be living without proper documentation. However, unofficial estimates suggest the actual number could be much higher, especially in districts like Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri.

In Bhubaneswar and its outskirts, many Bangladeshi immigrants are reportedly employed in house construction, scrap collection, and street vending. There are concerns about their unchecked movement and lack of identity verification, which pose serious internal security risks. Earlier, even the Law Minister had called for a state-wide identification of such immigrants.