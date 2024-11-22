Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal horns, including pressure horns and multi-tone horns, installed in motor vehicles in Odisha.

Acting upon the direction of Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, the STA has intensified its enforcement efforts against the illegal horns.

Special teams have been formed under the Regional Trasport Offices (RTOs) across the state to conduct inspection drives.

The enforcement teams removed the illegal horns from vehicles and issued challans to the owners.

The officials have so far removed 325 illegal horns from vehicles across the state and issued 288 challans in this regard, revealed the STA.

The enforcement teams have removed the highest number of 48 illegal horns from vehicles under Balasore RTO and issued as many challans, added the STA.

The Transport Commissioner announced that the drive against illegal horns will be intensified further in Odisha.

Illegal horns not only contribute to noise pollution bus also causes inconvenience for the commuters. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the use of pressure horns and multi-tone horns is strictly prohibited, said the STA.