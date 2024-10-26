Nayagarh: One person sustained critical injuries after crackers exploded in his house where an illegal firecracker unit was reportedly being operated in Nayagarh district.

The victim has been identified as Dhaneswar Dalei. He was rushed to Bhapur CHC in a critical condition.

According to reports, the incident occured while Dhaneswar was manufacturing crackers illegally inside his house at Tarabalo village under Fategarh police limits in Nayagarh district.

The house was completely damaged in the explosion.