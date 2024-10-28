Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday issued an advisory for Diwali 2024 allowing traders to sell crackers at 25 places in Bhubaneswar.

With consent from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), permission has been given to open the crackers market and sell the crackers at 25 locations under its jurisdiction, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra today.

The city police prohibited for sale/burst of crackers that contain dangerous ingredients. Only green crackers can be sold during Diwali. The crackers will be burst as per Supreme Court guidelines.

So far, 465 applications have been received to obtain a licence for selling crackers for Diwali, of which licence has been provided to 200 applicants.

"The remaining applicants have been asked to obey the conditions following which they will avail the licence," he said.

As per the advisory, cracker seller is allowed to store crackers upto 300 kg at shop. There should be at least 3-meter gap between the two cracker shops. Each cracker shop should have vacant space upto 50 metre on the front. The shop should be covered with tin and equipped with fire extinguishers, wet sacks, and sand-filled drums. A special team of Commissionerate police will keep vigil on the shops.

The shopkeepers have been asked to adhere to the fire services department as well BMC guidelines. In violation of the rule, action will be taken as per the law, Mishra said.