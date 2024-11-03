Puri: Several cracks have appeared on the Meghanada Pacheri, the massive boundary wall surrounding the historic Puri Jagannath Temple, sparking concerns over the safety of the 12th-century shrine.

Wastewater from the Ananda Bazaar within the temple premises is reportedly seeping through the cracks, and patches of algae have begun to cover sections of the wall.

"Since 2021, water has been leaking through the Meghanada Pacheri, yet the temple administration has not initiated any repairs. Immediate restoration work is necessary," a servitor of the temple said.

Responding to the issue, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, “We are equally concerned about the current state of the Meghanada Pacheri. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and technical teams have inspected the wall, and essential repair and restoration work will commence soon.”