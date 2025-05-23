Bhubaneswar: The Crafts Council of Odisha is set to organise a two-day exhibition "Master-Crafters" here from tomorrow, showcasing the state's rich craft heritage.

The event will be inaugurated at 5 pm on Saturday and graced by the Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts, Pradeep Bal Samanta in the presence of Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg as Chief Guest along with Mr. Santosh Kumar Mohapatra, IAS (Retd) – Chairman, Crafts Council of Odisha,, Commissioner cum-Secretary of HT&H Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar as Guest of Honour and Pranatee Chhotray, IAS, Director of Handicrafts and executive body members of Crafts Council of Odisha.

The event will be held at the Banquet Hall of the Bhubaneswar Club. Around 20 national and state award-winning master crafts persons will be participating in the event. On these days, crafts like pattachitra, palm leaf engraving, terracotta, stone carving, wood carving, applique, golden grass, sabai grass, silver filigree, seashell, dhokra casting, tribal painting, hand woven ikat etc. will be on display-cum-sale from 11 am to 8 pm.

Notably, the Crafts Council of Odisha was formed to work for the all-round development of crafts and craftsmen of the state. The council is affiliated to the Crafts Council of India which in turn is affiliated to the World Craft Council. The council's mission includes creating opportunities and avenues for the preservation and promotion of traditional crafts and the socio-economic development of crafts persons engaged in this sector.

This event is expected to attract craft enthusiasts, collectors, connoisseurs, and members of the public eager to experience and support the living heritage of Odisha’s crafts.