Bhubaneswar: Odisha Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today said the creation of employment opportunities in the state can solve the issue of migrant workers. He was speaking at the Odisha Nirman Conclave-2024 organised by the Sambad Group here.

"The workers migrate from Odisha to other states for various reasons. In western Odisha, they go to other states to work in brick kilns and do other short-term work after completion of the paddy harvesting period as they don't have any work at that time. In coastal Odisha, most of the workers go outside for construction work. The major reason behind the migration is the lack of employment opportunities," the minister said.

In states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, the wages are higher than in Odisha. This is why the workers prefer to go to these states to earn more money. While many earn a good amount and work happily, many of them are harassed and tortured at their workplaces, said Harichandan.

Suggesting some solutions for the issue, the minister said the contractors who take these workers to other states should be registered. The migrant workers should also be registered by the concerned department. In the case of a worker being tortured or harassed, investigation and punishment should be prioritized, he said.

The creation of jobs can solve the issue of migrant workers. Industrialisation can create employment opportunities for them. Regulation of migration and creation of employment opportunities will solve the issue, the minister said.

"Many companies in Odisha are bringing in workers from Bihar and West Bengal. I have initiated a process in my department to ensure that contractors cannot bring workers from outside. Instead, they must employ workers from Odisha," he added.

Dr Laxmidhar Mishra, a retired IAS officer and former secretary of the Labour and Employment Department of the Government of India, participated in the discussion and opined that ministers of the concerned states should hold discussions over the issue and create a database of migrant workers.

A migrant workers' board should also be formed. In order to ensure transparency in the process, middlemen and contractors should be removed, he added.