Bhubaneswar: Acting on statements made by several job aspirants arrested in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police today conducted a raid at the Vanik Institute in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, a Crime Branch team examined the database of students who had enrolled at the Vanik Institute, located near CRP Square in the city.

Following a three-hour raid, Crime Branch DSP Narendra Behera said the team had seized documents related to job aspirants allegedly involved in the scam. He added the institute’s HR and Admin Officer, Accounts Manager, and Marketing Manager have been summoned to appear before the Crime Branch at its Cuttack office for questioning.

Behera further stated the investigation is being carried out based on statements from arrested candidates who claimed certain coaching centres had “sponsored” them. “The team is verifying the veracity of the statements given by some of the arrested candidates in connection with the SI recruitment scam. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of this verification,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Vanik Institute owner Subrat Chhatoi said, “The Crime Branch has taken action based on the statements of 12 candidates. If other coaching institutes are also involved, why is no action being taken against them?”

He added, “Our records show only six of the students mentioned by the Crime Branch were enrolled at Vanik during 2021 and 2022. We cannot be held responsible for those who completed their courses long ago.”

Chhatoi further said he was open to scrutiny. “I am ready to face action if any wrongdoing is proven. I have nothing to hide,” he stated.

On Wednesday, the Berhampur District and Sessions Judge Court rejected the bail pleas of 119 individuals arrested in connection with the alleged SI recruitment scam and remanded them to judicial custody. Of them, 114 are candidates, while five are believed to be middlemen.

The recruitment examination had earlier been postponed after suspicions of a question paper leak surfaced, leading to the arrests. The Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has said prima facie evidence indicates the involvement of an organised criminal network in the scam.