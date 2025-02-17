Bhubaneswar: Odisha has witnessed a marginal rise in crime rates in 2024 compared to the previous year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Legislative Assembly today.

In response to a question by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, CM Majhi said that a total of 2,14,113 criminal cases were registered in 2024, marking an increase from 1,99,954 cases in 2023.

The Chief Minister attributed the rise in registration of cases to factors such as population growth, increased reporting of cases, and rapid economic development.

As per the information provided by the CM, theft cases increased from 16,851 in 2023 to 17,805 in 2024, accident-related cases rose from 11,992 in 2023 to 12,375 in 2024, and rape cases surged from 2,826 in 2023 to 3,054 in 2024.