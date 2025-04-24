Dhenkanal: A criminal gang member was injured in an encounter in a forest in wee hours in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The criminal has been identified as Debasish Behera aka Handa.

According to reports, Debasish, a member of 'King of Forest' gang in Kamakhyanagar, had been under constant watch by Dhenkanal Sadar Police and a special squad since a past few days.

Acting on tip off, police chased the criminal from Kankadapal to Mangalpur and conducted encounter inside Saunlia forest in the early hours of Thursday. When Debasish tried to open fire at the security personnel, the police shot him in his right knee.

The injured Debasish was taken to Dhenkanal DHH first, later shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

The police recovered one gun and empty bullet shell from the spot.

Reports said that Debasish is the key aide of Rakesh Nath, the leader of the criminal gang 'King of Forest'. As many as 18 cases are against him in different police stations.