Sundargarh: A wanted interstate criminal, Bias Lakhua (26) of Jharkhand, was critically injured in an encounter with police near Akhayasila waterfall under Bisra police limits in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, early this morning.

According to reports, Lakua was involved in several cases of extortion, murder, theft, and dacoity. He had been on the police radar for a long time.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team tracked Lakua while he was allegedly planning a robbery. When confronted, he opened fire at the police personnel, after which the cops retaliated. In the exchange of fire, he sustained bullet injuries to his right leg.

Lakua was rescued and admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Further investigation was underway.