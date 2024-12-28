Bhubaneswar: Speeding up the process for providing compensation for crop loss due to unseasonal rain in Odisha, the state government decided to identify the affected farmers by December 30 this year.

The decision came at high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on crop loss assessment held here today.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other concerned ministers and offcials were present at the review meeting.

As per the decision, the farmers, who lost their crops including paddy, vegetables and betel, will be paid compensation through DBT. The affected farmers will be identified by December 30.

"The unseasonal rain occured between December 20 and 28 caused extensive damage crops during kharif crop harvesting period," Majhi said requesting the farmers covered with insurance to report to the government about their crop loss before deadline.

Based on the report, the state government will take necessary step following discussion with the insurance companies.

"All the affected farmers will receive monetary assistance for their crop loss," the CM assured.

"So far, 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. By tomorrow, all the affected farmers should report about their crop loss. Along with paddy, the betel leaf and vegetable farmers will also be included under the scheme," he said asking the farmers to inform about the crop damage through Krishi Rakshak App of the Agriculture Department.

The farmers can also lodge their grievance about their farming on 14447 toll free number issued by the department, he added.