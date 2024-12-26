Bhubaneswar: Amid crop loss due to unseasonal rainfall in Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today issued a stern warning to insurance companies regarding delays and negligence in providing crop insurance to farmers.

Minister Pujari criticized the tendency of some insurance companies to harass farmers or adopt dilatory tactics. He urged these companies to act with sensitivity towards farmers' needs, saying that crop insurance is not meant for corporate profit but to support farmers during challenging times.

Highlighting the urgency, the minister pointed out that over 20,000 farmers have already applied for crop insurance, and the companies must adhere to legal provisions to process claims promptly. If the pending claims are not resolved, the government is ready to act decisively against the companies, he said.

He also noted that the Agriculture Department has held two meetings with insurance companies to address the issue. The government expects compliance with rules to ensure that farmers receive their rightful benefits without unnecessary hurdles, he added.