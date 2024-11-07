Bhubaneswar: A day after carrying out multiple raids, Odisha Vigilance has arrested Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) official Bijay Kumar Udaysingh for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Udaysingh, who was holding the position of Junior Manager (Civil), BCD-II, IDCO Bhubaneswar, will be produced in court today in this connection.
A case in this regard has been registered and investigation is ongoing, official sources said.
On Wednedsay, the anti-corruption bureau carried out multiple raids on properties of Udaysingh after search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The searches were carried out at six locations across Bhubaneswar, Khordha, and Puri
As per reports, simultaneous raids were carried out by the anti-corruption bureau at six locations across Bhubaneswar, Khordha, and Puri on Wednesday. A team comprising 8 DSPs, 8 Inspectors and other supporting staff carried out extensive seaches on movable and immovable proporties of the accused after allegations of Udaysingh possessing disproportionate assets came to the fore.
Though the exact assessment of the assets was not done yet, preliminary investigation indicated that the value would be worth crores.
During house searches so far, the following assets were unearthed in the name of Udaysingh and his family:
- One 7,500 sq ft four-storey house worth Rs 3.22 cr at Plot No.504, Khata No.189, Arya Vihar, under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar
- One flat vide No.430, Block-B, 4th floor under Balukhanda Mouza in Puri
- Three high-value homestead plots of which two are in prime area of Bhubaneswar and one in Khorda
i) A piece of land vide plot No.504, Khata No.189 at Mauza-Rajarani, Bhubaneswar.ii) A piece of land vide plot No.504, Khata No.189 at Mauza-Rajarani, Bhubaneswar.iii) A piece of land vide plot No.102, Khata No.991 with area 0.39 dcml at Mauza-Pratapsasan, Khordha.
- Bank Deposits approximately Rs 55.5 lakh
-
Rs 4.5 lakh cash
-
Other deposits and investments are being ascertained.
-
1 two wheeler.