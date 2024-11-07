Bhubaneswar: A day after carrying out multiple raids, Odisha Vigilance has arrested Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) official Bijay Kumar Udaysingh for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Udaysingh, who was holding the position of Junior Manager (Civil), BCD-II, IDCO Bhubaneswar, will be produced in court today in this connection.

A case in this regard has been registered and investigation is ongoing, official sources said.

On Wednedsay, the anti-corruption bureau carried out multiple raids on properties of Udaysingh after search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. The searches were carried out at six locations across Bhubaneswar, Khordha, and Puri