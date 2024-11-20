Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance unearthed properties worth crores of rupees in possession of Subarnapur Civil Supplies Officer, Suresh Kumar Panigrahi. Till the filing of this report, the searches were on.

Following the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to Suresh Kumar Panigrahi’s known sources of income, the Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous house searches at 11 places across the State on the strength of search warrants issued by the Vigilance Special Judge, Balangir.

Official sources said the following properties in the name of Panigrahi and his family members have been detected so far:

• One double storeyed building with area approx 2500 Sqft., at Tulashinagar, Balangir.

• One building at Tulashinagar, Bolangir.

• 19 nos of plots of which three in prime area of Bhubaneswar, four in Sambalpur town, one in Balangir town, one in Bargarh town, four in Balanda and six in Bijepur under Bargarh district.

• One farmhouse spread over four acres with 500 nos. of teak trees at village Balanda, Bijepur, Bargarh.

The official sources added the Vigilance Technical Wing is carrying out the measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings /plots/ farmhouse.

Besides, the Vigilance found following properties of Panigrahi:

• Bank, Insurance, Postal deposits and investment in Mutual fund. Rs.1,72,35,946/-.

• Cash Rs.1.49 Lakhs.

• One four-wheeler (Maruti Swift) and two nos of two-wheelers.

• One locker being maintained at SBI Branch, Balangir is still to be opened.

The sources added, Panigrahi is suspected to have invested in the following assets generated in the name of his brother:

• One Petrol pump in name of brother (Sidheswari fuel centre) at Pahandi, Bijepur, Bargarh.

• Investment in Fly Ash Bricks Factory at village Balanda in the name of this brother.

• One JCB Excavator purchased in the name of brother.

The simultaneous searches were conducted by two Additional SPs, three DSPs, seven Inspectors, and other supporting staff of the Odisha Vigilance.