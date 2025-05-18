Balangir: The body of a CRPF jawan was found hanging from a tree near Ghasian village under Larambha police limits in Odisha’s Balangir district on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ganeshram Bhoi, who had returned to his native village on leave just days earlier.

According to reports, Bhoi had gone missing on Friday. His sudden disappearance and the subsequent discovery of his body have shocked the locals. A group of villagers first spotted the body hanging from a tree in an isolated area and immediately informed the police.

Police sources said an investigation has been launched to determine whether it is a case of suicide or murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and forensic experts are also examining the site.

Family members told the police that Bhoi had left his mobile phone at home before going missing and could not be contacted thereafter.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, police are questioning locals and relatives to gather more information.