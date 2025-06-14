Rourkela: A CRPF Jawan, who was injured in an IED blast allegedly by Maoists in forest area in Odisha's Sundargarh district earlier in the day, succumbed to injuries.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Satyaban Singh, posted at CRPF 134 Battalion from Uttar Pradesh.

The 34-year-old security personnel sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists exploded during a combing operation in forest under K Balang Police Station in Sundargarh district in the morning.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rourkela, where he died under treatment.

A few days ago, the Maoists allegedly looted a truck loaded with explosives under K Balang police limits in the district.