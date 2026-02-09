Rourkela: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at the Matkamjharan CRPF camp under Lathikata police limits near Odisha's Rourkela today.

The deceased has been identified as Subash Prasad, a 56-year-old havildar of the Central Reserve Police Force. He was a native of Uttar Pradesh and was posted at the camp as part of ongoing security operations in the area.

According to preliminary reports, Subash Prasad may have taken the extreme step due to family-related problems. He reportedly used his service rifle to shoot himself inside the camp premises early in the morning.

On receiving information, Lathikata police reached the spot, recovered the body, and began an investigation into the matter. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

The CRPF camp, located around 10 km from Ramjodi in the Lathikata area, was set up in October last year following increased Maoist activities in the region.