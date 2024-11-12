Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is now registered as a digital ticketing seller on the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) platform.

This marks a significant milestone in CRUT’s ongoing commitment to innovation and improving the commuting experience for passengers. The first ticket was generated in the presence of Usha Padhi, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, N. Thirumala Naik, Managing Director of CRUT and Nitin Nair, Senior Vice President of ONDC.

The integration with ONDC enables CRUT to expand its reach and provide enhanced digital solutions, making public transport more accessible and user-friendly. By joining the ONDC ecosystem, CRUT aims to simplify ticket purchases, reduce friction for commuters, and provide real-time solutions for urban transportation needs.

Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd. is the first buyer on the platform. This advancement allows passengers to conveniently purchase bus tickets through any ONDC-compliant app, expanding ticketing options beyond the Mo Bus app.

As CRUT continues to expand its digital offerings, it remains dedicated to enhancing the commuter experience, driving innovation and fostering collaboration in India’s urban mobility landscape.