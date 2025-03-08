New Delhi: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been honored with the ‘National Public Bus Transport Excellence Award’ in the ‘New Initiatives – Digital Practices’ category at the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) Awards 2023-24. The award ceremony took place on Saturday at the Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Sahadev Samadhia, General Manager (P&A), CRUT, received the award on behalf of the organisation. CRUT’s digital innovations in public transportation have set a new benchmark in enhancing commuter experience and operational efficiency.

As part of its mission to revolutionise urban transport, CRUT has implemented several cutting-edge digital solutions, including:

• UPI-based digital ticketing

• A seamless mobile pass system accessible via the Mo Bus app and ONDC platform

• An Automatic Fare Collection System integrated with real-time bus tracking and passenger crowd indicators

These advancements have significantly improved convenience, efficiency, and accessibility for commuters.

Passengers can now easily recharge their Mo Bus cards through the Mo Bus app or ETIM machines. Additionally, the introduction of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at key transit points has streamlined the ticketing process, making public transport faster and more efficient.

CRUT Managing Director N. Thirumala Naik expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “This award is a testament to the hard work, vision, and commitment of the CRUT team toward transforming public transport in urban areas. We remain dedicated to enhancing the quality of travel for our passengers through digital innovations, ensuring seamless, efficient, and sustainable transport solutions.”

This recognition highlights CRUT’s ongoing efforts to create a modern, tech-driven, and commuter-friendly public transport system.