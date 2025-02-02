Bhubaneswar: Cultural extravaganza, Saptarang, was organised at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in the capital city here today.

The event showcased harmonious blend of sitar, dance and melodious songs, brought to life by distinguished professionals and performers committed to preserving the beauty and heritage of the Indian art forms.

The event was graced by Padmashree Shyamanmani Devi, eminent Odissi vocal exponent, as well as renowned cultural icons including Sangeeta Gosain, celebrated classical singer, and Meera Das, acclaimed Odissi dancer. Their presence reiterated how crucial it is to preserve and take forward our nation's diverse cultural heritage.

The concept of bringing together passionate amateur classical artistes from different professions was conceptualized by Seema Patnaik and Prof. Sucheta Priyabadini.

Their goal was to propagate classical music among the masses, ensuring its preservation and promotion. Their initiative provided a platform for artistes to showcase their talents, collaborate and share their passion for classical music with a wider audience.

The evening delivered an enthralling lineup of performances by eminent artistes. Sitarists Seema Patnaik and Prof. Sucheta Priyabadini enchanted everyone with their soulful melodies, while Dr. Barsha Baishali Parida, a celebrated Odissi dancer, showcased the elegance and grace of this classical dance form.

Adding to the splendor were the mesmerizing Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam performances by Seema C. Nair, Iswarya Rani R., Gopika Lekshmanan, Priyanka Vijayraj, and Akanksha Vijayraj, who brought these traditional art forms to life.

The evening was further enriched by the melodious voice of Anuja Tarini Mishra and Meetarani Biswal, whose singing left a lasting impression on everyone present. The event was anchored by Jyotatsi Jangyanseni, whose engaging presence added to the evening’s charm.

The event brought together professionals from diverse fields who shared a deep passion for the rich art forms of India. Their performances were a testament to the timeless allure of Indian classical traditions and their relevance in the modern world.