Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles in the Odisha capital here during the evening hours.

As per a notification issued by the Commissionerate Police, no goods carrier (truck or trailer having six wheels or more) shall be allowed to ply on the National Highways (NHs) and State Highways (SHs) in and around the capital city from 5 pm to 10 pm till further orders.

The goods carriers coming from Khurda side and intending to go towards Cuttack side through the capital city will be diverted at Pitapalli Square towards Cuttack via Chandaka Square, said the Commissionerate Police.

Similarly, the goods carriers coming from Mancheswar Industrial Estate side are not allowed to ply towards NH-16 (Rasulgarh Square), it added.

The restrictions have been imposed to avoid huge traffic congestions on NHs/SHs in the capital city. Any violation in this regard will invite a penalty of Rs 500 which can be extended up to Rs 1,000, said the notification.