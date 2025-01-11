Balasore: Balasore district administration imposed curfew at several places for anti-encroachment drive in the town. The restrictions will remain in force for 18 hours for two days starting today.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Balasore district, declared the curfew at Jadpur and Aktiarpur in Balasore town and various places under Bhaskarganj Mouza to evict encroachments.

As per the order, the curfew will remain in force from 4:00 AM to 10:00 PM on January 11 and 4:00 AM to 10:00 PM on January 12.

During this period, the encroachments will be removed from Arad Bazaar to Vegetable market, Haripur Chhak to Darjipokhari Chhak, Kasimila bridge to Phuladi Chhak, from Nua Bazaar Railway level crossing to Golapol and on both sides of Nua Bazaar Vegetable market. '

The district administration has imposed restrictions on gatherings, meetings and processions of multiple persons in areas where the curfew is in force.

In view of the law and order situation, the police administration has been asked to deploy more forces in the encroached areas.