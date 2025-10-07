Cuttack: The curfew imposed in Cuttack city has been officially withdrawn, Twin City Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said today.

The police official said that the situation in the city is under full control and being closely monitored.

Singh added that police personnel continue to be deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. He confirmed that no untoward incidents occurred during the curfew period.

He urged citizens not to believe rumours or unverified information circulating online.

Notably, curfew was clamped in Dargha Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Puri Ghat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markatnagar, CDA-Phase II, Malgodown, Badambadi, Jagatpur, 42 Mouza and Sadar Police station areas of the city for 36 hours from 10 PM on Sunday in the wake of violence in Cuttack during a motorcycle rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on October 5 evening, protesting the attack on a Durga idol immersion procession near Dargha Bazar on October 3 night.

On the other hand, the suspension of internet services in the city will remain at least till 7 PM today.