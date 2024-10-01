Bhubaneswar: The two-day Odiapreneur Smart Odisha State Level Hackathon 2.0 came to an end today at Odisha University of Technology and Research University here.

Director of State Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Raghuram Iyer, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Chairman Council, State Department of Higher Secondary Education, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Science and Research, Prof. Vibhuthi Bhushan University, Registrar of University of Science and Technology, Renu Prabha Naik and co-founder of Ed -Tech Sumit Mishra were present on the occasion.

Describing it as an innovative initiative of the government, Iyer congratulated all the contestants and highlighted the survey program conducted by the Odisha government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Mishra emphasized how such a program can shape its future at the national level. He said, "Odisha's development cycle has just begun. With the right focus on entrepreneurship, we can take our state and its talent to greater heights."

Guest of Honor Ashwini Kumar Mishra congratulated all the participants, mentors and organizers. Emphasizing the importance of innovation and teamwork, he urged the students to make continuous efforts to improve themselves. "A hackathon is not just a competition but a group effort where creative solutions are born from collaboration. It's about learning from each other and finding practical solutions to real-world problems," he said.

In his speech, Vice-Chancellor Prof Vishwawal emphasized the need for students to focus on their studies as well as nurture their passions. Education is the foundation on which the future can be built and it must be used wisely to fuel dreams.

Among 126 participants from all over the state, Akankshya Priyadashini Mallik, Manyata Khamari, Mausumi Panigrahi (OAV, Jhargrahi, Nuapada) won a prize of Rs.50,000 for securing first place. Similarly, in the second place, Seema Mahakul, Shikha Patra, Naveen Mahakul jointly got Rs. 30,000 (Panchayat Govt Higher Secondary School, Kedopada, Barkote, Deogarh) and in the third place Tapswini Sahu (Sri Chandrasekhar Higher Secondary School, Bantala, Anugul) got Rs. 10,000. Along with this, five competing teams were given a prize money of Rs. 5000 each. In the end, the registrar of the University School, Renuprabha Nayak, gave a vote of thanks.