Jagatsinghpur: A serious allegation of third-degree custodial torture has emerged from Biridi police station in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, as a local youth, Partha Sarathi Das from the Balia area, accused the police of inhuman treatment inside the station.

According to the complaint filed by Partha, he was brutally assaulted by police, leading to serious injuries. Following medical treatment, he lodged a formal complaint on August 3 before the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police and the Odisha Human Rights Commission.

The alleged incident dates back to July 25 during a scheduled review meeting at the Biridi Block office, chaired by BJD MLA Ramakant Bhoi. However, the meeting did not take place, reportedly due to the sudden departure of the MLA. This led to a clash between two rival factions of the BJD present at the venue.

Partha claims he was picked up by police from the scene and was subjected to custodial torture at the police station. He alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by the cops.

As of now, no official statement has been received from the Superintendent of Police regarding the matter.