Bhubaneswar: The administration has announced certain relaxations in the noise pollution rules for the cultural events at the ongoing Bali Jatra in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

Cuttack district Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde today gave the necessary permission for the use of sound systems/loudspeakers at both Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha and Akshay Mohanty Mancha at Bali Jatra till 10.30 pm.

The relaxations in the noise pollution rules for cultural programmes at Bali Jatra will remain effective from November 17 (Sunday) to November 22.

The Additional District Magistrate (General), Cuttack, has been designated as the Nodal Officer for implementation of the district collector’s order regarding the relaxations in the noise pollution rules.

The police had stopped a cultural event at Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha midway yesterday (November 16) over the violation of noise pollution rules.

The incident reportedly caused widespread resentment among the visitors.

The district administration announced relaxations in the noise pollution rules after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi talked to Cuttack Collector and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) over the issue.

Notably, Bali Jatra, the biggest trade fair in Odisha, began on the banks of Mahanadi river in the Silver City on November 15 and it will continue till November 22.