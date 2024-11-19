Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the interests of people, the Odisha Government extended the period of Bali Jatra this year by another day. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the Government’s decision in an ‘X’ post today.

The Chief Minister stated the eight-day Bali Jatra has been extended by one more day this year. The annual trade fair will conclude now on November 23 instead of November 22.

The Bali Jatra began on the occasion of Kartika Purnima on November 15.

The trade fair is organised on the banks of Mahanadi in the Silver City to celebrate the glorious maritime history of Odisha.

Traders from across the country, corporate houses and government agencies usually set up their stalls at the fair.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha visit the fair to buy household items, decorative pieces, and wooden articles among other things. Hundreds of food stalls also come up to serve a variety of cuisines.

The Odisha government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Jatra a few years ago.