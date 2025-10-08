Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration has decided to declare the Bali Yatra ground in the city a 'No Drone Zone' from November 1 to 15 to ensure public safety and security during the trade fair.

According to an order issued by the Cuttack Collector, the restriction covers a 5-km radius around the Lower and Upper Bali Yatra grounds. The order prohibits the flying of para-gliders, para-motors, power hang gliders, micro light aircraft, hot air balloons, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and drones during the period.

The order said that the step was necessary to maintain safety, particularly as several VVIPs and VIPs are expected to attend the event.

The administration has warned that any violation of the order will lead to seizure of the prohibited items by enforcement teams and attract penalties as per law.

Individuals or organisations wishing to use aerial devices for approved purposes have been asked to obtain prior permission from the District Collector’s office.

The Bali Yatra will be held from November 5 to November 12, 2025, across more than 60 acres of the Lower and Upper Bali Yatra grounds in Cuttack.