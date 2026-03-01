Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack district administration celebrated the ‘Dahibara Aloodum Divas’ in the Silver City today.

The administration organised a special event at the Lower Bali Yatra Ground to celebrate the Cuttack Dahibara Aloodum Divas-2026.

Over 50 popular ‘Dahibara Aloodum’ vendors from different parts of the Silver City opened their stalls at the venue.

The event was formally inaugurated in the presence of Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous and Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde among others.

The event witnesses the enthusiastic participation of thousands of people, including food lovers, who relished the popular street delicacy.

“The Cuttack Dahibara Aloodum Divas-2026 was organised to celebrate the culinary heritage of the Silver City and promote the street food across the country and abroad. Thousands of locals residents and food lovers participated in the event,” said the Cuttack Collector.

A potential product for getting GI tag: Govt

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier announced that Cuttack’s Dahibara Aloodum is a potential product for getting the GI tag.

“GI tag for Dahibara Aloodum will popularise it further and bring benefits for the people associated with the delicacy,” MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallick had stated in the Odisha Assembly.

Any association, outfit or authority associated with Dahibara Aloodum can submit a proper application for GI tag for the delicacy as per Section 11 (1) of the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act-1999, he added.

“The MSME department can facilitate any individual or orgnisation to apply for GI tag for a product but there is no provision for the state government as an applicant under the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act-1999,” said the Minister.