Bhubaneswar: The civic authorities have put restrictions on picnic on Mahanadi riverbanks in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has imposed restrictions on picnic on the riverbanks from Silver City Boat club to Cuttack-in-Cuttack and again from Lower Bali Jatra ground to Chahata Square in the Silver City.

The civic body has also put restrictions on the organization of social events on the Mahanadi riverbanks.

“Hundreds of people from the Silver City and its nearby areas usually organise picnics on Mahanadi riverbanks in the winter season. The picnickers often leave heaps of garbage on the riverbanks. This is causing pollution in the river,” said the CMC in a statement.

Stern action will be taken against individuals or outfits organizing picnics and social events on Mahanadi riverbanks, added the CMC.

It is worth mentioning here that a case had been filed in the Orissa High Court in connection with the pollution on Mahanadi riverbanks.

The HC had expressed concern over the issue. This has prompted the CMC to put restrictions on picnics on Mahanadi riverbanks, sources said.