Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota has cracked the whip on latecomers in the civic body by issuing show-cause notices to 31 employees, including Joint Commissioner Barendra Mohanty (OAS), for reporting late to duty.

The strict move comes just days after Sahota assumed charge on July 23. In her notice, the Commissioner expressed strong displeasure over the tardiness among staff, warning them that their salaries may be withheld if they fail to justify their delay.

The employees have been directed to submit a written explanation within 24 hours. Failure to comply may lead to disciplinary action, including salary stoppage, the notice said.

The list of erring officials includes staff from various departments, including senior assistants, junior assistants, computer assistants, fee collectors, peons, sweepers, and electric helpers.

The CMC Commissioner has made it clear that negligence of duty will not be tolerated.