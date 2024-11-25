Cuttack: The Madhupatna police have arrested a couple for allegedly forcing a Bangladeshi minor girl into prostitution.

The accused were identified as Om Prakash Choudhury and Jasmine Choudhury.

The duo reportedly confessed to the crime before the police during questioning.

Cops have also gathered significant evidence from their mobile phones and call records.

The victim in her statement named as many as five agents, including two women, involved in the flesh trade. She has also mentioned their addresses and contact numbers in the statement.

The Madhupatna police rescued the 16-year-old girl on November 9 night when she was roaming in the Link Road area in Cuttack city.

She was handed over the the Child Care, which informed about the incident to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

On November 23, the CWC sent a report to the Cuttack DCP. The report revealed that the girl was brought from Bangladesh to India by the accused on the false promise of employment. She was later forced into prostitution, the report said.

On the basis of the report, the Madhupatna police registered a case under Sections 143(4), 144(1)/3(5) of BNS, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 5 of the ITP Act.