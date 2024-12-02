Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Cuttack city claimed to have arrested one more accused in the gangrape of a college girl in October this year.

The cops claimed that they have arrested accused Badal Sahu from Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Sahu had absconded soon after the incident. He had migrated to Visakhapatnam to evade arrest and was reportedly working in a tea stall with a fake identity, police said.

The Badambadi police in Cuttack had earlier arrested six persons in the gangrape case.

As per reports, the college girl, aged around 19, had been invited by her male friend to celebrate her birthday in Purighat area of the city during the Dussehra holiday.

After the celebration, the girl’s male friend allegedly established physical relation with her. Some of his friends had reportedly recorded the incident.

The girl’s male friend later used the video to blackmail her. He along with his friends reportedly took the girl to a house in Barang area and gangraped her.

They had also forced the girls to have physical intimacy with them several times. The entire episode came to light when a relative of the girl spotted her with the accused at Balikuda Square near Cuttack.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the Badambadi police registered a case and nabbed six youths in this connection.