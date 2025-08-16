Bhubaneswar: Raghunath Sasmal, a popular ‘Dahibara Aloodum’ vendor in Odisha’s Cuttack city, breathed his last today.

Sasmal (94), who was suffering from age-related complications for last several days, passed away at his residence in the Silver City in the morning.

Many eminent personalities of Cuttack, led by Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh, have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Sasmal, who was popularly known as Raghu Mausa (uncle) among the people.

It is said that Raghunath had played a key role in popularizing Dahibara Aloodum as a street food in Cuttack city. Raghunath had started serving the delicacy to the people when he was only 15.

People from all walks of live used to visit Raghunath’s stall at Bidanasi to have a plate of Dahibara Aloodum. Many locals claimed that the Dahibara Aloodum served by Raghu Mausa was of a unique taste.

“Raghu Babu was instrumental in making Dahibara Aloodum a popular street food in Cuttack. He was associated with the delicacy for over last 50 years. Due to his contribution, the brand of Cuttack has reached throughout the country even abroad,” said Singh, a senior BJD leader.

Odia film actor and BJP leader Sritam Das said Raghu Mausa’s demise has created a vacuum in Cuttack. “We have grown up by enjoying Dahibara Aloodum from Raghu Mausa’s stall. People from across Odisha were visiting Cuttack to have a plate of the street food from his stall. His death is a big loss for Cuttack city,” said Das.

Former MLA and Congress leader Mohammed Moquim too condoled the demise of Raghunath.

“Raghu Bhai was serving Dahibara Aloodum to the people of Cuttack. He was popular among the locals for his love and affection for all. May his soul rest in peace,” said the Congress leader in a social media post.

It is worth mentioning here that the residents of Cuttack city have been pleading for GI tag to Dahibara Aloodum since last several years. The issue was also raised in the Odisha Assembly last year.