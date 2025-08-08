Bhubaneswar: Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament from Cuttack and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, has written to Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, raising serious concerns over repeated operational failures of Air India flights on the Delhi–Bhubaneswar route.

In his letter dated August 6, 2025, Mahtab referred to a string of recent incidents that have not only disrupted flight schedules but also caused significant inconvenience to passengers. Citing his personal travel experience on July 26, he mentioned that Flight AI 2489 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was initially delayed by an hour, only to face further delay due to an air conditioning malfunction. Boarding was eventually deferred for technical reasons.

Further highlighting the deteriorating situation, Mahtab pointed to a more alarming development on August 3, when Flight AI 500 from Bhubaneswar to Delhi was cancelled just before departure due to a high cabin temperature. This issue occurred on the same day when another Air India flight from Singapore to Chennai was also cancelled due to pending maintenance.

“These recurring malfunctions, compounded by DGCA reports citing over 100 violations relating to crew rest, training, and airfield qualifications, clearly call for immediate corrective measures,” the senior MP stressed in his letter.

Mahtab urged the Civil Aviation Minister to direct Air India to investigate these incidents thoroughly and take swift remedial action. He emphasised that the recurring lapses not only erode public trust but also damage the airline's reputation for reliability.