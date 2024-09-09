Cuttack: A woman professor at National Law University Odisha was found dead in a rented house in Cuttack city. Police recovered her body from a closed room this morning.

The deceased person was identified as Ananya Chakraborty from West Bengal. She was working as an Associate Professor at the National Law University (NLU) Odisha.

The locals found the body of the deceased inside a room, which was closed from the inside, of the rented house at CDA Sector 9 area in Cuttack. The cause of death is yet to be clear.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of her death.