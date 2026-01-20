Cuttack: A major sextortion case has come to light in Cuttack, where a retired government employee was allegedly blackmailed and cheated of around Rs 90 lakh. The victim was reportedly targeted through blackmail over a period of nearly eight months, starting from May last year.

According to reports, the elderly man was repeatedly threatened and forced to transfer large sums of money to the accused. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, he eventually approached the Cuttack Cyber Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Five Accused Held

Acting on the complaint, the Cyber police launched an investigation and carried out raids at multiple locations. A breakthrough came after a raid at Dharmasala in Jajpur district. During a search at the residence of one Saroj Jena, the police seized Rs 20 lakh in cash.

So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the sextortion case.

Raids Continue to Nab Remaining Accused

The Cyber police are continuing raids at various places to trace and arrest other suspects linked to the case. Efforts are on to recover the remaining cheated amount and uncover the full network behind the crime.